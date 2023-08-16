Police are appealing for witnesses after a crash left a cyclist in a critical condition.

Emergency services were called to Tamworth Road outside Whittington Barracks at 1.20pm yesterday (15th August) after a crash involving a bike and a van.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“The cyclist, a man in his 60s, sustained head and facial injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. “He remains in a critical but stable condition. “The driver of the van remained at the scene and assisted officers with inquiries. “ Staffordshire Police spokesperson

The road remained closed until 6pm for investigations. Officers from Staffordshire Police’s collision investigation unit are asking for witnesses or people with CCTV or relevant dashcam footage of the area at the time to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 293 of 15th August, quoting incident 293. Alternatively they can email investigators direct via [email protected].