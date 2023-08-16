A local councillor has been elected to the national District Council’s Network Executive Board.

Cllr Sue Woodward, leader of the Labour opposition group at Lichfield District Council, is one of 22 representatives and three council chief executives on the board.

She said:

“It’s a privilege to have been elected by peers across the country to represent their views and the views of district councils.

“I hope, too, that being plugged in to what is happening nationally, I can bring benefits to Lichfield district and our residents and partners.”

Cllr Sue Woodward, Lichfield District Council