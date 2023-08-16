An electric car manufacturer has agreed a deal to let a unit in Lichfield.
RBW Electric Classic Cars will take up the site at Unit 68 on Britannia Enterprise Park.
The 14,500 sq ft warehouse incorporates a trade counter and offices along with store rooms and a secure yard.
Peter Swain, the company’s CEO, said:
“Already having a base in Shenstone, the opportunity to assemble RBW’s EV Sports Cars in Lichfield is good for the company and also good for the local community as we will be creating new job opportunities.
“We look forward to continuing to grow our Electric Car Company in the local area.”Peter Swain, RBW Electric Classic Cars
Ben Nicholson, senior associate director at commercial property agent Burley Browne, said:
“We are pleased to have been able to introduce an established business to the area.
“The premises generated competing interest at the time of marketing and resulted in a rent agreed in excess of that quoted. This clearly demonstrates the continued high level of demand for warehouse premises and popularity of the Britannia Enterprise Park as a desirable commercial location.
“It is exciting to see the plans afoot for the property and wish Peter and his team all the best in their new premises.”Ben Nicholson, Burley Browne