An electric car manufacturer has agreed a deal to let a unit in Lichfield.

RBW Electric Classic Cars will take up the site at Unit 68 on Britannia Enterprise Park.

The 14,500 sq ft warehouse incorporates a trade counter and offices along with store rooms and a secure yard.

Peter Swain, the company’s CEO, said:

“Already having a base in Shenstone, the opportunity to assemble RBW’s EV Sports Cars in Lichfield is good for the company and also good for the local community as we will be creating new job opportunities. “We look forward to continuing to grow our Electric Car Company in the local area.” Peter Swain, RBW Electric Classic Cars

Ben Nicholson, senior associate director at commercial property agent Burley Browne, said: