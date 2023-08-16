People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to take on a walking challenge to raise money for a lifesaving charity.

The Midlands Air Ambulance is setting people the goal of making 12,000 steps a day.

The Walk4Life Challenge will run from 1st to 30th September with the daily walks able to be completed in any location.

Emma Wood, head of fundraising and engagement for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said:

“By participating in the Walk4Life Challenge, you are directly contributing to our ability to respond to emergencies and save lives. “Every step you take, and every pound you raise, will have a significant impact.” Emma Wood

People can get involved in the Walk4Life Challenge by registering online via Facebook and tracking their steps daily throughout September.

Once participants have reached £40 in sponsorship, they will receive a free Midlands Air Ambulance Charity supporter t-shirt.