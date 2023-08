A new food bank drop-off point has been launched in Whittington.

Staff at the revamped Co-op store will take in items handed over by residents to replace the previous provision offered by the now-closed newsagents.

Donations will be kept in the storeroom for collection by a volunteer from Lichfield Foodbank.

It means Whittington residents can now support those in need at both the Co-op and St Giles Church.