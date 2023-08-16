A group giving men the chance to speak about their mental health has launched in Lichfield.

The ANDYSMANCLUB sessions take place at Lichfield Community Fire Station on Mondays – apart from Bank Holidays – from 7pm.

The national organisation was launched by the family of Andrew Roberts in 2016 after he took his own life aged 23.

Volunteer-run support groups like the one in Lichfield are now run by the group for men aged over 18 to speak openly about their mental health.

Dan Rowe, project development champion at ANDYSMANCLUB, said:

“We are delighted to be bringing our service to the men of Lichfield in what marks an important expansion for the charity into the Midlands. “We currently operate one group in Staffordshire in Stafford itself, with Lichfield furthering our offering to the men of the region.” Dan Rowe

More details are available onlinei.