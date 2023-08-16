Plans for two new homes on land in Lichfield have been approved.
The detached properties will be built on the plot at Deanslade Farm off Claypit Lane.
A planning statement said:
“The proposed development takes the form of two detached dwellings fronting onto the private drive serving Deanslade Farm.
“Each of the proposed dwellings is provided with a double garage, with two car parking spaces in front of the garage. Each of the proposed dwellings has a private garden area to the rear.”Planning statement
Full details are available on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.
I’m surprised they can fit anymore on that land. The houses are virtually on top of each other. Horrible.
Totally agree. That site by Taylor Wimpey, and the Persimmon estate next to it, are the worst I’ve seen anywhere around the Midlands.
Shame it had to be in Lichfield