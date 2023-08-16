Plans for two new homes on land in Lichfield have been approved.

The detached properties will be built on the plot at Deanslade Farm off Claypit Lane.

A planning statement said:

“The proposed development takes the form of two detached dwellings fronting onto the private drive serving Deanslade Farm.

“Each of the proposed dwellings is provided with a double garage, with two car parking spaces in front of the garage. Each of the proposed dwellings has a private garden area to the rear.”

Planning statement

Full details are available on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.

3 Comments
Local person
9 hours ago

I’m surprised they can fit anymore on that land. The houses are virtually on top of each other. Horrible.

James
8 hours ago

Totally agree. That site by Taylor Wimpey, and the Persimmon estate next to it, are the worst I’ve seen anywhere around the Midlands.

Ann Benton
7 hours ago

Shame it had to be in Lichfield

