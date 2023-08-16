Hit musical West Side Story is coming to the Lichfield Garrick next month.

Josie Sim, former head chorister at Lichfield Cathedral, will take the role of Maria in the Brownhills Musical Theatre Company production which runs from 26th to 30th September.

She has previously appeared as Louisa in the 2019 performance of Sound of Music.

A Brownhills Musical Theatre Company spokesperson said:

“West Side Story is an iconic show and there was much competition for the starring roles. “Also making his debut for our company in 2021 after four false starts because of Covid sour musical director Alex Priestley, who was also at Lichfield Cathedral School the school for several years. “ Brownhills Musical Theatre Company spokesperson

For ticket details, visit the Lichfield Garrick website.