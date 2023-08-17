The achievements of students who have seen their education disrupted by Covid is remarkable, a Burntwood headteacher has said.
Erasmus Darwin Academy pupils were among those across the country receiving their A-Level results.
The school saw 38% of students achieve A* to B grades, while the overall pass rate was 96%.
Headteacher Philip Walklate said the efforts of students were to be applauded.
“I cannot praise our young people enough for the resilience, determination, courage and hard work they have demonstrated throughout the past two years.
“These results are very pleasing and I am so very proud of each and every one of our students
“I would like to take this opportunity to wish all of our students every success for the future. What they have achieved during these last two years is nothing short of remarkable and I hope the future is bright for them all.”Philip Walklate, Erasmus Darwin Academy