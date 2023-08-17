Boats have begun arriving for an event organised by a Lichfield group.

The Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust (LHCRT) is running the Brownhills Canal Festival for the third time.

It will see floating traders, historic boats and land traders on Silver Street.

Christine Howles, LHCRT communications and events trustee, said:

“We’re restoring the Lichfield Canal and, as Brownhills is at the top end of the Lichfield Canal, it makes sense for us to coordinate the festival. “We want to promote Brownhills as a canal town, raise awareness of the link that the Lichfield Canal will bring to the canal network, and create a fun weekend for everyone. “We had a wonderful reaction to the festival last year, with local people so pleased to see so many boats arrive and be moored up for the weekend, and this year we have even more.” Christine Howles

The festival is being held between 10am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday (19th and 20th August). Admission is free and more details are available at www.lhcrt.org.uk/brownhills-canal-festival.