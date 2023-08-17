A business is celebrating after clocking up five years at its site in Burntwood.
Aptus Midlands moved into the depot at Burntwood Business Park in 2018.
The business designs, builds and installs gas, water, electricity and street lighting infrastructure for housing developers and construction clients such as Taylor Wimpey, David Wilson Homes and Bellway.
The company’s regional general manager, Jon Patrick, said:
“I’m pleased with the progress we’ve made at Burntwood – a lot has changed since I took on the role in 2018 with one team and project manager working under my direction.
“To have secured over 250 contracts and worked with more than 80 clients is a real testament to the team.
“We never rest on our laurels though and are determined to keep growing the Midlands arm of the business – here’s to the next five years!”Jon Patrick, Aptus