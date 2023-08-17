A Lichfield headteacher has hailed the hard work and determination of students as they received their A-Level results.

Nether Stowe School, part of the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership, saw Sixth Formers receive their grades today (17th August).

Headteacher, Glyn Langston-Jones, said:

“Enormous congratulations to all our students on these results – it is still really important to remember that this cohort of students, like all nationally, have been through a very challenging time in their education. “Each grade is a culmination of a great deal of hard work, determination, perseverance and dedication and we are rightly proud of their hard work and results. “We thank students for their immense efforts and hard work as well as recognising the tireless support of our staff. “As a small Sixth Form we are very proud of the personalised support we provide to our students and the superb level of individual support and guidance. ” I want to wish all of our students the very best of luck and continued success for a bright and promising future.” Glyn Langston-Jones, Nether Stowe School

Head of Sixth Form, Hannah Riley, added: