A-Level results at Lichfield Cathedral School have been hailed as “exceptional achievements” for students by their headteacher.
Lichfield Cathedral School saw 31% of grades at A* or A.
Among the top performers were:
- Benjamin White – A*A*A*A
- Harry Stephens – A*A*A*
- Evie Karagkevrekis – A*A*A plus A* in the Extended Project Qualification
- Henry Smith A*A A
- Andrew Loveland who achieved A A A
Headteacher Susan Hannam said:
“I am incredibly proud of our students – these marvellous results demonstrate their resilience in the face of an education disrupted by the pandemic and we must remember that these are the first public examinations they have taken.
“These exceptional Sixth Formers have risen to all challenges that have been presented to them and have demonstrated outstanding leadership to our younger pupils throughout the last two years.
“I couldn’t be more delighted for these youngsters, or more thankful to their teachers.”Susan Hannam, Lichfield Cathedral School
Deputy head, Andrew Harrison, added:
“This year’s A Level and BTEC results recognise our commitment to enable all our students to achieve their academic potential.
“In the context of Ofqual awarding far fewer top grades this year, we are delighted that 31% of grades were A* or A, while 64% of grades were A*-B, and the school’s record of a 100% pass rate was maintained.”Andrew Harrison, Lichfield Cathedral School
That’s a great achievement for them all.
What of the other secondary schools on lichfield how have they compared??