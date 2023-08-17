A-Level results at Lichfield Cathedral School have been hailed as “exceptional achievements” for students by their headteacher.

Lichfield Cathedral School saw 31% of grades at A* or A.

Among the top performers were:

Benjamin White – A*A*A*A

Harry Stephens – A*A*A*

Evie Karagkevrekis – A*A*A plus A* in the Extended Project Qualification

Henry Smith A*A A

Andrew Loveland who achieved A A A

Headteacher Susan Hannam said:

“I am incredibly proud of our students – these marvellous results demonstrate their resilience in the face of an education disrupted by the pandemic and we must remember that these are the first public examinations they have taken. “These exceptional Sixth Formers have risen to all challenges that have been presented to them and have demonstrated outstanding leadership to our younger pupils throughout the last two years. “I couldn’t be more delighted for these youngsters, or more thankful to their teachers.” Susan Hannam, Lichfield Cathedral School

Deputy head, Andrew Harrison, added: