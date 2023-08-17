New trustees have been appointed by the Lichfield Garrick.

Theatre producer Josh Beaumont, dance artist Natalie Haslam, former consultant for Arts Council England David Hill, chartered accountant Sophie Price, Birmingham Hippodrome’s head of communications Emma Ryan and theatre director Beth Shouler will join the charity’s existing group of Deb Baker, Phil Carter, Denise Peach, and acting chair Wayne Smith.

The volunteer trustees work to support the strategic development of the venue.

The appointments came after more than 40 applicants put themselves forward as part of the open recruitment process.

Artistic director and chief executive, Daniel Buckroyd, said: