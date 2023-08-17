New trustees have been appointed by the Lichfield Garrick.
Theatre producer Josh Beaumont, dance artist Natalie Haslam, former consultant for Arts Council England David Hill, chartered accountant Sophie Price, Birmingham Hippodrome’s head of communications Emma Ryan and theatre director Beth Shouler will join the charity’s existing group of Deb Baker, Phil Carter, Denise Peach, and acting chair Wayne Smith.
The volunteer trustees work to support the strategic development of the venue.
The appointments came after more than 40 applicants put themselves forward as part of the open recruitment process.
Artistic director and chief executive, Daniel Buckroyd, said:
“Arts charities like Lichfield Garrick thrive when a talented staff team are working in close partnership with a dynamic, ambitious, experienced board of voluntary trustees, so, we’re thrilled to welcome this new cohort who join our team as the venue celebrates its 20th anniversary.
“Alongside our existing board members, they will bring new insight and energy to the organisation as we shape our vision for the next 20 years of live theatre in Lichfield.”Daniel Buckroyd, Lichfield Garrick
Pleased The Garrick has at last some folks who actually know & have recent, relevant, experience within Theatres. They will need every skill to survive in current dire Theatre audience sales climate. They also need to get involved with programming, taking a good look at what other well audience supported theatres are presenting – especially at Derby [lower audience capacity than Garrick] & Malvern.