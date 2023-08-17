A community group in Lichfield has been boosted by a donation from a care company.

The Places of Welcome initiative at Curborough Community Centre was handed a cheque for £250 by Bluebird Care Tamworth and Lichfield.

The group allows people to connect with others and take part in activities such as arts and crafts.

The money will be used to purchase materials for future creative sessions.

Ania Kluk, from Places of Welcome, said:

“Participating in those kinds of activities allow people to communicate, help each other, support and feel ‘yes, I can do it’.” Ania Kluk

The Places of Welcome sessions take place at Curborough Community Centre from 1pm to3pm on Mondays and 10am to midday on Thursdays.

Deborah Lahert, the manager of Bluebird Care Tamworth and Lichfield, said: