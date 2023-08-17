A community group in Lichfield has been boosted by a donation from a care company.
The Places of Welcome initiative at Curborough Community Centre was handed a cheque for £250 by Bluebird Care Tamworth and Lichfield.
The group allows people to connect with others and take part in activities such as arts and crafts.
The money will be used to purchase materials for future creative sessions.
Ania Kluk, from Places of Welcome, said:
“Participating in those kinds of activities allow people to communicate, help each other, support and feel ‘yes, I can do it’.”Ania Kluk
The Places of Welcome sessions take place at Curborough Community Centre from 1pm to3pm on Mondays and 10am to midday on Thursdays.
Deborah Lahert, the manager of Bluebird Care Tamworth and Lichfield, said:
“Our community is at the heart of everything we do, and we always do what we can to support everyone in the community to live well and do the things they enjoy.
“That is why we decided to support Curborough Community Centre and the Places of Welcome team, which is a fantastic hub of local community support and companionship.
“We were thrilled to get to go down to the centre to hand the cheque over to Ania and the team.”Deborah Lahert