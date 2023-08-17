IN THE HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE

IN THE CHANCERY DIVISION

CASE NUMBER: PT-2023- BHM-000107

IN THE MATTER OF AN APPLICATION MADE UNDER THE GUARDIANSHIP (MISSING

PERSONS) ACT 2017 FOR A GUARDIANSHIP ORDER IN RESPECT OF MR SUKDEEP SINGH

A claim has been issued in the High Court of Justice, Chancery Division, Claim No. PT-2023-

BHM-000107, by Mr R Fitzmaurice and Midlands Plumbing Supplies Limited for an order

that Rycroft Shopping Centre Management Limited be appointed guardian in respect of MR

SUKHDEEP SINGH (“the missing person”) over his interests in the land situated at Rycroft

Shopping Area, Park Hill Road, Burntwood and registered with the Land Registry under title

SF534016, whose last usual place of residence was 56 Meadow Close, Barnett,

Hertfordshire, EN5 2UE.

The date and venue for the first hearing of the Claim is WEDNESDAY 13 TH SEPTEMBER 2023

at 14:30 at the Business and Property Courts in Birmingham, Birmingham District Registry,

Civil Justice Centre, Priory Courts, 33 Bull Street, Birmingham, B4 6DS.

Any spouse, civil partner, parent, child or sibling of the missing person is entitled to

intervene in the matter. Any other person having an interest may apply to the Court for

permission to intervene in the matter.

If you wish to give notice of intention to intervene or to apply to the Court for permission to

intervene, you should do so at the Business and Property Courts in Birmingham,

Birmingham District Registry, Civil Justice Centre, Priory Courts, 33 Bull Street, Birmingham,

B4 6DS as soon as possible, and no later than 14 days before the date of the first hearing,

and serve a copy of that notice or application on Mr R Fitzmaurice and Midlands Plumbing

Supplies Limited at the address given below. Delay may harm your prospects of obtaining

permission to intervene if you are not entitled to intervene, and, in any event, may be taken

into account on any question relating to costs.

Claimants’ names:

Mr R Fitzmaurice and Midlands Plumbing Supplies Limited

Name of Claimants’ Legal Representative and their address for service:

Ansons Solicitors Limited

St Mary’s Chambers, 5-7 Breadmarket Street, Lichfield, Staffordshire, WS13 6LQ.

Reference No: JMA/FIT008/001