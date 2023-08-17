Students receiving their post-16 results at a Lichfield school have been told they are a generation fully prepared to make the most of their futures.

A total of 188 Sixth Formers at King Edward VI School collected results today (17th August).

Headteacher Jane Rutherford said that despite the challenges Covid had posed to their education, the group are more than ready for their futures.

“Students are taking up courses to become vets, doctors, teachers, mechanical engineers, psychologists, accountants, lawyers and a whole range of other professions. “Regardless of the changes in grading this year, the vast majority of those keen to go to university have been accepted on to their chosen courses with students making practical choices about what they would like to do going forwards. “Taking a gap year, seeking out apprenticeships and considering options for workplace training have taken on increasing popularity. “This cohort of students did not take their GCSE examinations due to Covid but in some ways, rather than missing out they have developed a stronger sense of how they want to develop. “A generation that is prepared to review their position and reconsider their options if they need to can only be a good thing – more than one student who had originally been turned down for a course in medicine has achieved strong enough grades to ask universities to go back and reconsider their original decision.” Jane Rutherford, King Edward VI School

The headteacher added that the collective efforts of all involved had been key to the successes of students.