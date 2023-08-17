A Lichfield school is celebrating the success of Sixth Form students after they received their A-Level results.

The Friary School saw almost all students secure their first choice university places, while others also secured apprenticeship and employment positions.

The average A-Level grade was a B, while the average for the vocational qualifications was a Distinction*.

Headteacher Matt Allman said:

“We were very much aware that there was going to be a significant national adjustment in grades and it would be disingenuous to say there was not the odd sleepless night along the way. “Equally, with the additional pressures on university and accommodation places, there was huge pressure. However, when all is said and done, we can only be delighted to see that our students, teachers and families have come out through such a tough time of it with immense credit. “We are looking forward to setting the new benchmarks with our younger cohorts so they are clear on what is now required and of course hearing from this Summer’s students as they step out into the wider world.” Matt Allman, The Friary School

Top performers included:

Flynn Mulligan – A*, A*, A*, A

Bryony Stephenson – A*, A, A, B

Hugh Hutchison – A*, A, A, B

Emily Turner, A*, A*, B, B

Isobel Swinnerton – A*, A, B

Ben Irving – A*, Dist*, B

Evie Hulme – Dist*, A, A

Grace Williams – Dist*, A, B

Bobby Mathieson – A*, B, B

Finn Gregory – Dist*, A, B

Katie Browning – A, A, B, B

Martha Carless-Johnson – A, A, B

Helen Barratt, assistant headteacher and Sixth Form lead, said: