Students at a Burntwood school have been hailed for their “tenacity and commitment”.
Pupils at Chase Terrace Academy were among those collecting their A-Level and BTEC results today (17th August).
Among the star performers were:
- Amelia Campion – A* A* A
- Louis Jones – A* A* A
- Ophelia Hawkley – A* A A
- Danny Douglas – A* A A
Amelia, who will study geography at the University of Manchester, said:
“I am over the moon – I could not have done it without the teachers.
“I am excited to start my new chapter which is the next step in pursuing a career in climate change or disaster management.”Amelia Campion
Richard Giles, head of Sixth Form, said he was delighted to see the students celebrating their achievements:
“This group of pupils have been a joy to work with and the tenacity and commitment that they have shown to their studies has set a very high standard for future cohorts.
“I am really pleased that so many are going onto such fantastic post-18 opportunities and I hope that they all keep in touch.”Richard Giles, Chase Terrace Academy