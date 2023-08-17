Students at a Burntwood school have been hailed for their “tenacity and commitment”.

Pupils at Chase Terrace Academy were among those collecting their A-Level and BTEC results today (17th August).

Among the star performers were:

Amelia Campion – A* A* A

Louis Jones – A* A* A

Ophelia Hawkley – A* A A

Danny Douglas – A* A A

Amelia, who will study geography at the University of Manchester, said:

“I am over the moon – I could not have done it without the teachers. “I am excited to start my new chapter which is the next step in pursuing a career in climate change or disaster management.” Amelia Campion

Richard Giles, head of Sixth Form, said he was delighted to see the students celebrating their achievements: