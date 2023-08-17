Chase Terrace Academy students with their A-Level results
Students at a Burntwood school have been hailed for their “tenacity and commitment”.

Pupils at Chase Terrace Academy were among those collecting their A-Level and BTEC results today (17th August).

Among the star performers were:

  • Amelia Campion – A* A* A
  • Louis Jones – A* A* A
  • Ophelia Hawkley – A* A A
  • Danny Douglas – A* A A

Amelia, who will study geography at the University of Manchester, said:

“I am over the moon – I could not have done it without the teachers.

“I am excited to start my new chapter which is the next step in pursuing a career in climate change or disaster management.”

Amelia Campion

Richard Giles, head of Sixth Form, said he was delighted to see the students celebrating their achievements:

“This group of pupils have been a joy to work with and the tenacity and commitment that they have shown to their studies has set a very high standard for future cohorts.

“I am really pleased that so many are going onto such fantastic post-18 opportunities and I hope that they all keep in touch.”

Richard Giles, Chase Terrace Academy

