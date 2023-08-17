A new website has been launched for students across Staffordshire as they receive their A-Level results.

Young people across the county will be finding out whether they will be going to university, college or work as the results are released this morning (17th August).

The Staffordshire Jobs and Careers will have details on work and training opportunities as well as access to free support from experts to help students decide on their next step.

Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for education, said: