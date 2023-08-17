A new website has been launched for students across Staffordshire as they receive their A-Level results.
Young people across the county will be finding out whether they will be going to university, college or work as the results are released this morning (17th August).
The Staffordshire Jobs and Careers will have details on work and training opportunities as well as access to free support from experts to help students decide on their next step.
Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for education, said:
“I want to congratulate everyone who receives their A-Level results today, no matter what those results are.
“Today is a testament to the hard work thousands of students have put in over the last two years, and each and every of them should be proud of their achievements.
“Many will know the next step that they will be taking, but for those who are unsure, our Staffordshire Jobs and Careers website has all of the information and guidance to help them explore and take their next step – whether that’s training, different forms of study including degree-level apprenticeships, or the world of work.”Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council