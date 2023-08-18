A Burntwood business is opening up the latest round of funding for community projects in memory of the company’s founder.

The Noel Sweeney Foundation is open to community initiatives, groups supporting young or disadvantaged people, charities and projects helping to reduce homelessness.

The scheme is run by Tara Group, which includes Cameron Homes, Keon Homes and Chasetown Civil Engineering which was founded by Noel Sweeney almost 50 years ago.

His daughter Charmaine Sweeney, who is a foundation trustee and events co-ordinator for Cameron Homes, said:

“I’m incredibly proud to be continuing my father’s legacy of generosity. “The team at Tara Group is made up of capable, experienced and passionate individuals willing to lend a hand and provide valuable skills, knowledge and experience. “By opening applications to the foundation it allows us to amplify this generosity to a much higher degree and support local initiatives and projects.” Charmaine Sweeney

Funding applications can be made via www.thenoelsweeneyfoundation.co.uk.

The company has supported organisations such as Macmillan Cancer Support, Midlands charity Suited for Success and Spark Burntwood, with the latter benefitting from a golf day which raised more than £12,000 for the community group.