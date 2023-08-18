A DJ has sent a message of support to a St Giles Hospice patient who was forced to miss out on a trip to Ibiza after due to terminal cancer.

Wen Lam had been due to visit the Balearic island with his friend but was forced to cancel just weeks before after receiving his diagnosis.

The 41-year-old is now at the Whittington hospice receiving end of life care – but staff were determined to make sure he still got to experience some of the Ibiza spirit.

They organised a rave in a room at the hospice, complete with glow sticks, mocktails, disco lights and a video message from Norman Cook, better known as Fatboy Slim.

The DJ said:

“I’m in Ibiza myself at the minute, so I’m unable to attend your rave. However I’m there in spirit. “I’ll play a tune for you. I hope you have a great time, enjoy your raving – I’m sending you all my love and best wishes.” Norman Cook

Wen said:

“I booked a holiday to Ibiza about a year ago and I was supposed to be there for seven days all inclusive – I was really looking forward to the dancing and partying all night, but unfortunately due to my illness I haven’t been able to go, which is really sad. “I was really looking forward to the Ibiza experience, but St Giles have been amazing in organising me my own rave here. “They even contacted Fatboy Slim and got him to send me a personal message which I was so grateful for and overwhelmed by. It just goes to show what a nice guy and how down to earth he is. “I can’t say thank you enough for what the team at St Giles have done for me. I felt like the happiest guy ever walking into my very own rave. “All the planning and efforts – I’m just so touched by it all.” Wen Lam

Helen Reeves, head of specialist services at St Giles Hospice, said: