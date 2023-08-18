Lichfield’s MP has asked police chiefs for a “blind eye to be turned” on pubs that open early for the Women’s World Cup Final.

The Lionesses’ big game against Spain in Australia will take place at 11am UK time on Sunday (20th August).

Michael Fabricant has written to the Chief Constable of Staffordshire Police and the Staffordshire Commissioner asking for them to take a common sense approach in order to allow fans to gather together to roar on the national side.

In his letter, the Conservative MP said:

“As you know, the Women’s World Cup Final will be held at 11am on Sunday – I think it would be a marvellous gesture if pubs could be allowed to open early and, although this would be contrary to the law, the police might turn a blind eye on this one occasion only.” Michael Fabricant

The Lichfield MP said there would be no formal way to introduce regulation for earlier opening of pubs before the big game.

He said: