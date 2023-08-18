Lichfield’s MP has asked police chiefs for a “blind eye to be turned” on pubs that open early for the Women’s World Cup Final.
The Lionesses’ big game against Spain in Australia will take place at 11am UK time on Sunday (20th August).
Michael Fabricant has written to the Chief Constable of Staffordshire Police and the Staffordshire Commissioner asking for them to take a common sense approach in order to allow fans to gather together to roar on the national side.
In his letter, the Conservative MP said:
“As you know, the Women’s World Cup Final will be held at 11am on Sunday – I think it would be a marvellous gesture if pubs could be allowed to open early and, although this would be contrary to the law, the police might turn a blind eye on this one occasion only.”Michael Fabricant
The Lichfield MP said there would be no formal way to introduce regulation for earlier opening of pubs before the big game.
He said:
“With Parliament in recess and so many MPs abroad, licensing laws cannot be changed in time to allow pubs to open early for Sunday.
“I think now is the time for the police to show discretion to allow pubs and other venues to open early allowing people to cheer on our wonderful Lionesses in the company of others.
“I hope other police forces might show similar flexibility too on this particular Sunday.
“When Parliament returns, I shall discuss with Ministers whether the law can be changed to allow for Home Office Ministers to change licensing hours for special occasions without it needing legislation in Parliament each time.”Michael Fabricant