Victims of hate crime in Staffordshire have been reassured that every effort will be made to bring offenders to justice.

Staffordshire Police’s Assistant Chief Constable Rebecca Riggs made the pledge – and urged those who are impacted to get in touch with the force.

She said too many people were not coming forward to let police know about such incidents.

“Many people, including our own officers, can be victims of hate crimes but take it on the chin and not report it. “I want to encourage anyone who has been a hate crime victim to come forward as it is only through us holding those offenders to account that we can collectively change behaviours and attitudes over time.”

People can report incidents of hate crime via the LiveChat service at www.staffordshire.police.uk. Support is also available from national organisations. Details are available at hatecrime.campaign.gov.uk.