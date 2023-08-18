Tickets have gone on sale for the return of Sunday jazz at a Lichfield venue next month.

Trumpeter and guitarist Nick Dewhurst will be joined by his trio at The Hub at St Mary’s on 10th September.

They will perform classic jazz and swing tunes from the roaring 20s and 30s.

Nick said:

“I’m really looking forward to an evening of great swingin’ tunes by the likes of Duke Ellington. “You can expect some classic tunes such as Take the A Train and Satin Doll alongside other really well-known classic jazz standards. “I’ll be joined by Jim Wynn on piano and Tom Moore on double bass.” Nick Dewhurst

Tickets are £15 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.