A Lichfield sports camp is helping kids stay healthy by highlighting the benefits of nutrition.

Lichfield Community Football and Sports runs summer camps for children at The Friary School

But as well as enhancing their skills in football and multi-sports, kids are also learning about the importance of nutrition.

Youngsters choose from a range of healthy snacks and fruit at the camp to help fuel them for their day of sporting fun.

A spokesperson said:

“Our healthy choice Thursdays are becoming a firm favourite – the children are educated about eating good food to give them energy and to keep fit.” Lichfield Community Football and Sports spokesperson

The healthy Thursday are part of the daily themes offered at the camps, with others focusing on skills development and fun tournaments.

The Lichfield Community Football and Sports camps are held at The Friary School throughout the school holidays. Details on how to book spaces for next week and the rest of the sessions are available online or via the Facebook page.