A screening of Madama Butterfly on the Lake will be shown at a local cinema next month.

The Red Carpet Cinema will show the production on 7th and 12th September.

A spokesperson said:

“Giacomo Puccini’s Madama Butterfly comes to the Lake Stage for the first time with Enrique Mazzola conducting. “Director Andreas Homoki and his internationally renowned team use Michael Levine’s magical stage set with its subtle landscape paintings to bring Japanese flair to Lake Constance in Austria.”

Tickets are £18 and can be booked online.