A Lichfield gardening project offering opportunities for adults with learning disabilities has been boosted by a donation from a local care home.

The Spires handed over £880 to help Cherry Orchard Garden Services CIC purchase two new walk behind strimmers.

The organisation offers training and then allows members to help elderly residents maintain their gardens in Lichfield and Burntwood.

Becky Flynn, from Cherry Orchard Garden Services CIC, said:

“The traditional strimmers are at times too heavy for our guys so this is a great second option and gives us more options when out in the community”. Becky Flynn

The grant had been awarded by the charitable foundation run by the care home’s owner Barchester.

Amy Doyle, general manager at The Spires, said:

“We are always keen to show as much support as we can to local charities. “Our residents are very passionate about gardening and being able to support others in the community to develop their green fingered skills is fantastic.” Amy Doyle