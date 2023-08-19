A Lichfield man is embarking on a charity cycling challenge in memory of his grandmother.

Ian Deverell will set off from John O’Groats on 26th August for the nine day ride to Land’s End.

The route will see the 32-year-old stop off in his home city on the fifth day.

He decided to embark on the challenge to raise money for cancer charities after being inspired by his grandmother, Madge Deverell, who died last year aged 96.

Ian said:

“Having lost a relative to a very long battle with cancer last year, I have been spurred on to do something momentous in her memory and raise money for national and local charities to help others battling the same fight. “As a keen cyclist I immediately looked at challenges which would push me well outside my comfort zone and landed on the idea of cycling 960 miles over nine days, self-supported. “Of course all the pain and discomfort I will experience across the nine days of cycling is nothing compared to what those suffering with cancer experience, underlining the incredible work which both of the charities deliver which I am supporting.” Ian Deverell

People can donate to Ian’s fundraising efforts via his JustGiving page.