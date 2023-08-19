Plans to convert a Burntwood pub into residential accommodation have been approved.

The proposals will see four units created in the Ring O Bells on Chorley Road.

A planning statement said trade at the pub, which was built in the 1920s, had declined over the years.

“The pub was bought by the selling owners about ten years ago and was not frequented by many local residents. It survived for a number of years just paying for itself. “The owners then obtained consent to convert part of the car park to four semi detached houses. The pub traded with the smaller car park. “The owners were advised it would take £100,000 to upgrade the pub to acceptable standards. They did not want to invest that level of money. “The pub traded with the smaller car park, trade dwindled and the owners decided enough was enough and put the property up for sale. “Of all the interested parties only one purchaser wanted to retain the public house use, however they did not want to pay the VAT on the commercial property. My client made a bid and secured the pub.” Planning statement

The development will see plans for a two storey extension and a new staircase at the rear of the property.

Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.