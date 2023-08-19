A local business will be showcasing kitchen tools and gadgets as part of the Lichfield Food Festival.

The Kitchen Shop on Market Street will host free in-store cookery demonstrations from 11am to 3pm during the event, which runs from 26th to 28th August.

The sessions across the Bank Holiday weekend will showcase products from Kuhn Rikon UK.

The Kitchen Shop will also welcome food stylist and cookware expert Maria Vincent on the Saturday.

Director Lizzy Braine said:

“We are very much looking forward again to the Lichfield Food Festival in it’s 11th year – we are so glad we can continue to join in and run our free in-store demos. “The festival is great fun and a lovely atmosphere in beautiful surroundings. “Retail has been very tough in the last few years, but we are hoping the festival will give us a much needed boost.” Lizzy Braine

The Kitchen Shop has extended opening hours for the festival:

26th August – 10am to 5pm

27th August – 10.30am to 4.30pm

28th August – 10.30am to 4.30pm