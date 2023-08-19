HS2 chiefs say work has been completed on a “marathon construction operation” in Lichfield.

The high speed rail route will eventually pass under existing tracks at Streethay.

It has meant 14,000 tonnes of earth have had to be dug out to allow for the construction of a 140 metre retaining wall and the installation of a 2,600 tonne bridge deck to carry the South Staffordshire freight line above HS2.

The work was carried out over a ten week period by a team of contractors.

The bridge deck, which had been cast on land nearby, was moved 130 metres using specialist transporters before either side was backfilled and the rail tracks were reinstated.

Caroline Warrington, senior project manager at HS2 Ltd, said:

“This is a fantastic example of a project within a project at HS2, pulling together teams from 18 specialist supply chain companies from the West Midlands as well as other regions, to deliver a complex construction operation. “These are some of the many companies that are helping to build Britain’s new zero carbon railway, supporting thousands of jobs right across the country. “Unlike the Fulfen Wood bridge structure nearby, which was constructed entirely off site, the Streethay bridge walls under the railway embankment had to be constructed during the blockade. “This required a 72 day blockade, making it more of a marathon than a sprint.” Caroline Warrington, HS2 Ltd

The South Staffordshire freight line reopened to trains on Wednesday (16th August).

David Millar, rail interface manager at contractor Balfour Beatty VINCI, said:

“The successful delivery of this complex and challenging piece of engineering near Lichfield is another proud moment on the HS2 project. “It’s only been possible thanks to the skill, dedication and support shown by the project team over the past few years, including our supply chain. “Together, we’ve had to work around existing transport infrastructure, including the South Staffordshire freight railway and the A38, making this achievement even more rewarding.” David Millar, Balfour Beatty VINCI