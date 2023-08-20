Plans for an extension to be built at a Burntwood primary school have been approved.

Ridgeway Primary Academy, on Grange Road, will use the new building to create a staff room, toilets and library.

A planning statement said:

“This application seeks to enhance and improve facilities for the benefit of the staff and children. “The library space will provide a useful and pleasant space for reading activities, and the new staff room and toilets, conveniently sited, will satisfy the need for improved staff facilities.” Planning statement

Full details on the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.