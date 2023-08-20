An event in Lichfield will give families the chance to try their hands at new sports and activities.

The Lichfield Community Games return to Beacon Park on 16th and 17th September.

Running from midday to 5pm daily, the event will feature 30 different activities for people to have a go at.

Sessions include rugby tots, cheerleading, netball and body combat.

Lichfield District Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for leisure, parks and major projects, Cllr Andy Smith, said:

“The Community Games is a brilliant two-day community event which proves popular every year. “Giving people the chance to try something new, it may open the door to a new interest, and I hope many will come along and join in the fun.” Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council

Community Games founder Dennis Kennedy said:

“This will be our fifth Community Games in Lichfield and we can’t wait. “It’s fantastic to see people inspired by trying something new. It’s what the games are all about and I’d like to thank Lichfield District Council and all the activity providers that are supporting it.” Dennis Kennedy

Tickets for the event cost £6 and can be pre-booked online until 15th September. Payment on the day is £7. The admission covers all of the activities. To book visit www.trybooking.co.uk/CESW.