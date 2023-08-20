An event in Fradley will explore the empowerment of teenage girls.

Conquering Bravery will take place on 31st August at Fradley Village Hall.

Hosted by Person Irresponsible – a middle-aged woman, author, academic and adventurer – the event will explore a range of topics, such as why anxiety is on the rise among teenage girls and top tips for managing fear.

A spokesperson said:

“Person Irresponsible walked from Mexico to Canada alone in 2020, is the first woman to jetski around Scotland and the first woman who failed to jetski around the whole of the UK – she did manage to quad bike around it a year later though, becoming the first person to do so.

“She has lived in Siberia, Saudi Arabia, South Korea and South Africa to name just a few places. But despite all that, she became so terrified of driving she took to sitting in the passenger seat for ten years.

“In between all that she was awarded two masters degrees with distinction.”