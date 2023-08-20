A screening of the Royal Opera’s production of Das Rheingold will take place at the Lichfield Garrick.

The show follows the story of a hoard of gold stolen from the river Rhine which unleashes a chain of destructive events.

A spokesperson said:

“Antonio Pappano conducts Barrie Kosky’s bold new imagining of Wagner’s Das Rheingold, with an outstanding cast including Christopher Maltman and Christopher Purves.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets for the screening on 20th September are £17 and can be booked online.