A Lichfield health club says the installation of new air source heat pumps will help the company meet carbon reduction targets.

David Lloyd is hoping to install the two pumps at the company’s site at Wall Island.

In a planning statement submitted to Lichfield District Council, they said:

“As part of their 2030 carbon net-zero commitment, the company aims to remove 70% of club carbon emissions by installing air source heat pumps across their clubs. “As such, the proposed development will play a vital part in reducing David Lloyd’s overall carbon emissions. “The air source heat pumps will be positioned in a discreet location at the rear of the main building. The proposed location currently hosts the condensing units, but these will be relocated to an adjacent wall.” Planning statement

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.