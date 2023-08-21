Council chiefs are appealing for information on vandals who damaged trees and bins in Beacon Park.

The incident happened overnight between 16th and 17th August.

It saw one tree snapped and pushed over, while two bins – including one with a heavy concrete base – toppled.

Cllr Andy Smith, deputy leader of Lichfield District Council, said:

“I am disgusted by the mindless vandalism that took place in Beacon Park. “Our parks team work hard to make it a place for everyone to enjoy and I hate to see their work destroyed. “This vandalism means additional costs for our Parks Team to make safe and repair the damaged items. “Lichfield Police have been informed and I would ask that anyone who has information about this incident to call them on 101.” Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council

The council’s parks staff say the incident is the latest in a number which have seen trees – including the replanting of a line of lime trees – damaged.