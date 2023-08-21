The hit musical Blood Brothers is coming to the Lichfield Garrick next month.

The city theatre will host Bill Kenwright’s award-winning production from 5th to 9th September.

The show, starring Sean Jones and Niki Colwell Evans, tells the tale of twins separated at birth who grown up on the opposite side of the tracks – only to meet again with tragic consequences.

A spokesperson said:

“This epic tale of Liverpool life started as a play, performed at a Liverpool comprehensive school in 1981. “The musical has since triumphed across the globe, completing sell out seasons in the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Japan – and scooping up four awards for Best Musical in London and seven Tony Award nominations on Broadway. “The superb score includes A Bright New Day, Marilyn Monroe and the emotionally charged hit Tell Me It’s Not True.”

Tickets are available on the Lichfield Garrick website.