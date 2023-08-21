Jack Read and The Shaders
A band are promising “thumping rhythms and rich harmonies” when they play at a Lichfield pub.

Jack Read and The Shaders will be at The Feathers on Friday (25th August).

Admission to the Beacon Street venue is free with the band on stage from 9pm.

