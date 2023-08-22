Police are appealing for information after a group of men took items from inside a van in Fradley.

The incident happened between 7.30pm and 9.30pm on Saturday (19th August).

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“We received reports that a group of men had thrown items at the van near to Sale Lane. “The group got into the vehicle and took a number of items from inside, including two pairs of shoes and a fleece. “A man and woman, who were inside the van, were not injured but were left shaken as a result.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone who was in the area at the time is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 737 of 19th August.