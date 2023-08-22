Coin and medal experts are offering free valuations in Fradley.

Richard Winterton Auctioneers will host militaria specialist Jeff Clark on 7th September, while coin specialist Phil Bridge will be at The Lichfield Auction Centre on 31st August and 7th September.

Appointments are available between 10.30am and 3.30pm with Jeff, while Phil has slots available from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

The valuation sessions come after a collection of coins sold by one owner were recently sold by the auction house for £79,280.

The lot included a Hattons of London Concorde five coin set, a boxed Hattons 2019 Queen Victoria 200th anniversary coin set and a boxed 2018 South African Mint Krugerrand.

Phil explained that the market for coins was strong, with collectors looking for everything from international and British money, through to specific pieces.

“Any coin can be mis-struck and consequently worth massive amounts compared to its face value. “Some of the rarest 2p coins are a small number from 1983 accidentally minted with the words ‘New Pence’ instead of ‘Two Pence’ when the reverse die was mixed up – find one of these and you could be up to a £1,000 richer.” Phil Bridge

To book an appointment call 01543 251081 or email [email protected].