Families facing cost of living challenges are being invited to pick up pre-loved school uniform and equipment at an event in Lichfield.

The Back to School event organised by the Mayor of Lichfield, Cllr Ann Hughes, will take place between 2pm and 4pm on Friday at the Lichfield Guildhall.

Cllr Hughes said:

“Thanks to many generous donations, we have a good range of uniform items for primary and secondary schools to collect along with a fantastic range of stationery. “There will also be free refreshments, face-painting and a chance to meet the Mayor and other councillors.” Cllr Ann Hughes

Future distribution events are also planned for Life Church at Netherstowe between 12.30pm and 2.30pm on 30th August and at Boley Park Community Centre between 11am and 1pm on 3rd September.

The Back to School event has been introduced as a replacement for usual civic events.

Cllr Hughes said she was keen to see the role have more of an impact on local communities.

“This event replaces the very traditional Mayoress at Home tea party, with its echoes of a world long gone. “Uniform exchanges offer vital help at a time of severe financial pressure for families. They also contribute to saving the environment by avoiding clothes waste. “We all know that children grow faster than clothes wear out, and it’s good to share rather than throw away.” Cllr Ann Hughes