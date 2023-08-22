A newly-refurbished fire station will open its doors to local residents next month for a free family open day.

From 3pm on 16th September, firefighters based at Abbots Bromley Fire Station will welcome people to learn about fire safety and on-call recruitment opportunities.

Residents will get the chance to meet the crews who work every day to keep them safe, as well as free face painting, retro games and activities for all ages.

Specialist firefighting appliances will be on display, while demonstrations search and rescue techniques will also take place.

Mark Tattum, station manager at Abbotts Bromley, said:

“We’re really looking forward to being at the community day to give the public an insight into what we do. “There will be the opportunity to find out more about becoming an on-call firefighter with firefighters on hand to provide information and encourage those who have never considered the role to find out more. “We’re also thrilled to be at the community day to remind communities of how to keep safe in their homes and test their smoke alarms so that we hopefully continue to reduce the number of instances of house fires across the county. “We have also been working in the village of Abbots Bromley for the last few weeks carrying out a residents survey, which this set to continue past the open day. If you see us, come over and ask about the role of an on call firefighter.” Mark Tatum