An illustrated talk will lift the lid on some of Lichfield’s most infamous crimes – and the punishments they led to.

Historian Jono Oates will shine a spotlight on the city’s grisly past by examining everything from stocks and the gallows to leg irons and burning at the stake.

The event takes place at Erasmus Darwin House at 7pm on 5th September.

Tickets are £10. Booking details are available online.