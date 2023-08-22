A contract to provide support to domestic abuse victims across Staffordshire has been awarded for another three years.

New Era was first launched in 2018 as part of a joint initiative between councils and the Staffordshire Commissioner’s Office.

Victim Support has retained the contract – now worth £2.8million a year – to deliver practical and emotional support.

From 1st October, it will also take up the £500,000 a year agreement to provide separate services under the New Era brand for perpetrators wanting to change their behaviour.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said:

“I’m delighted to announce that Victim Support has been awarded the contracts to deliver the New Era domestic abuse services across Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent, following a rigorous procurement process. “Through New Era, Victim Support has provided vital help and support for over 22,000 adults and children impacted by domestic abuse over the past three years, and these contracts ensure they will be there for the next three to support those who need it most.” Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams

New Era offers confidential support for all those affected by domestic abuse, including adults and children, victims, families, businesses and communities.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities and culture at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Domestic abuse is a horrible crime that has a significant impact on both the victim and the wider family. “We continue to work closely with our partners through jointly commissioned services to tackle domestic abuse. This includes supporting victims and their families as well as holding perpetrators to account, supporting them to recognise their behaviour, take accountability and make changes. “This support, coupled with increased work around education and awareness, prevention and early intervention, will help reduce incidents of domestic abuse in Staffordshire.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

For more details on the services provided visit www.new-era.uk.