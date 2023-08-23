A music festival in Lichfield has been officially signed off by the local authority despite a protest by neighbours.

Members of Lichfield District Council granted permission for the Crooked House music festival today (23rd August) – just days before it’s due to go ahead over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

The eleventh-hour approval follows delays in submitting paperwork while organisers worked to incorporate a family day into the schedule.

It’s the third time the event has taken place at Beacon Park, but it’s the first time organisers have offered free tickets to locals to the fun day on Saturday.

The Crooked House event hasn’t been universally well-received however, with neighbour Sue Marchant believing it shouldn’t have been allowed to go ahead.

She said:

“Crooked House is so loud – even one of the DJs who parked outside my house said ‘blimey that’s far too loud’. It’s not on. “Even friends could hear it in Burntwood. With doors and windows closed the house is vibrating with the noise.”

Another neighbour, whose name wasn’t revealed, said:

“This is an event which has been inflicted upon us for the last two years which ruins our entire Bank Holiday weekend. “It causes us to have to shut all doors and windows to try to block out the noise. “During hot and sunny weather, sitting inside with doors and windows shut on a lovely Bank Holiday weekend to try to reduce the noise causes us great distress. “It has a detrimental effect on our mental health and our dog is also so distressed he tries to escape from the house, causing damage to furniture and fittings. “We have considered going away for the weekend to avoid this intolerable intrusion on our lives, but we feel aggrieved that we are being forced out of our own home by this. “Apart from the cost to do this, to have this inflicted upon us with very little consideration by the local council who are meant to act on behalf of residents is very concerning.”

Members of the council’s licensing sub-committee meeting said they were satisfied with the organisers’ engagement with local residents. In their decision, they stated:

“The licensing sub-committee carefully considered the representations of the two objectors, but could attach limited weight to their objections as they were not present at the hearing to answer all the questions that were put to them.”

They said they were further reassured that noise levels would be monitored throughout the event.

“The noise is mapped out”

Organisers explained they have carried out an extensive leaflet drop, advertising a telephone number people can ring with noise complaints.

They have also hired independent noise monitoring and have a range of safety and security procedures in place.

Russel George, licensee for Crooked House, said:

“We try and accommodate everyone as best we can. We’ve been doing this event for three years now and we’ve been working closely with the environmental health officers. “I’m confident our event is head and shoulders above the rest. I do events around the country, and this one – right from the first year – the organisers put a lot of attention into how we sort the noise. “I’m aware there are a fair few events that go on in that park and they’re not always run to the same standard, and I think people get confused. I think people do have some genuine concerns. “This year the environmental health officers have set a specific standard. Rather than use national standards they’ve actually set a specific standard for Beacon Park which we welcome. That’s a good thing. “Right at the very beginning the noise is mapped out technically, in the way that it’s thrown in certain directions. We’ve changed the position of the event along the park, so we get more shielding. “We have noise monitoring and are take readings to make sure it’s within levels. We have a noise complaints line that people can call on the day.”

The event kicks off on Friday (25th August) with a Ministry of Sound orchestral set which also features dance DJ Judge Jules.

A family event will take place on Saturday, featuring tributes to ABBA, Blondie, Amy Winehouse and Fleetwood Mac.

The main event then takes place on Sunday and includes headliners Groove Armada and Pendulum alongside a host of artists house, garage, trance as well as drum and bass.

There will also be VIP areas, on-site games and competitions and a variety of food and drink vendors.