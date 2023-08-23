A Burntwood teenager has been arrested after a crash in Tamworth.

The 18-year-old was held following the incident on the A5 at 5.20pm on Monday (21st August).

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Witnesses at the location informed officers that the driver of the van had fled the scene. They were soon located by officers at the nearby Asda on Ventura Park.

“Checks revealed the white van to be displaying false plates and there was also a stripped-down petrol scooter in the rear. Checks on the driver revealed they were driving without a valid licence or insurance.

“The 18-year-old male driver, from Burntwood, was arrested on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle, fleeing the scene of an RTC, driving otherwise in accordance with a licence, driving with no insurance and possession of cannabis.

“He has since been released on police bail while under investigation.”

Staffordshire Police spokesperson