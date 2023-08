Chasetown remain unbeaten in the league after a fine display from keeper Matt Sergeant helped them to a 1-1 draw at Northwich.

The Scholars stopper’s best save of many was arguably his first in the 32nd minute when Jamie Nickleson hit a shot that he palmed wide at full stretch.

Chasetown took the lead when Ben Lund was hauled down by Ellis Allen. Jack Langston stepped up to find the net.

But Northwich were level when Fenton Green hit a shot that looped into the goal.