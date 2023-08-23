A Lichfield business has confirmed a new acquisition.

Dains Accountants has completed the deal for public sector and not-for-profit VAT and employment tax specialists PSTAX and S3TAX.

Richard McNeilly, CEO of Dains said the acquisition was a perfect fit.

“PSTAX and more latterly S3TAX have developed a fantastic proposition for clients, which blends helpline support and training with first-class consultancy advice. “The team is a great fit and although we traditionally operate in different market segments, our ethos is absolutely consistent, where we support clients and help them deliver long-term success.” Richard McNeilly

Duncan Groves, managing director of PSTAX, said:

“Our business is built on the quality of our people and our clients. “Investment from Dains will enable the business to continue to grow and provide even better career opportunities for our talented team.” Duncan Groves